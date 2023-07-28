Friday, July 28, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Use CampScanner to find and book previously sold-out RV campsite reservations

By Gail Marsh
0

CampScanner from Harvest Hosts just rolled out in May 2023. It’s an app that’s designed to save RVers a great deal of time and frustration. How? It alerts you to openings in highly sought-after camping sites. This reservation tool is already receiving high ratings and positive reviews. If you RV, you just might need to check it out!

What CampScanner does

Want to camp in Yosemite National Park this summer? Yeah, right. Good luck with that! Do you dream of parking your RV right on the beach? Ditto to your chances this late in the season. But wait! That’s where CampScanner comes to your rescue. Once you enter the place where you want to camp and the dates that work for you, CampScanner will begin to scan booking sites like Recreation.gov and several others. It will search for the criteria you’ve provided, and then alert you when a suitable site opens up.

That’s right. The app will scan for cancellations and/or openings at the place(s) you want to visit. Then it will tell you immediately when a site becomes available. In essence, CampScanner will stand ready to snap up any cancellation or newly opened site and then alert you so that you can grab that reservation! It’s like a concierge camping service, tailored to your personal camping wish list or bucket list location.

The right space

Filters on CampScanner allow you to specify the type of campsite you need—whether it’s tent camping or a site large enough to accommodate your Class A motorhome. You set the parameters and CampScanner will watch for a suitable site.

The app also allows you to set up multiple scans for many different campsites and dates, so you’ll never miss out. When a spot opens up, you’ll receive a text. That way you can jump on the open spot and immediately make a reservation.

What it costs

CampScanner offers three tiers of subscription-based membership pricing: Basecamp costs $39/year; Trailhead costs $49/year; with Summit membership costs $79/year. It seems like a pretty good deal, especially when the alternative means RVers must manually check sites over and over again, looking for open sites.

Have you used CampScanner? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

Learn more about CampScanner here.

##RVT1115

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 28, 2023
Next article
The Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 shifts campgrounds work into high gear

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE