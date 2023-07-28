Use CampScanner to find and book previously sold-out RV campsite reservations

CampScanner from Harvest Hosts just rolled out in May 2023. It’s an app that’s designed to save RVers a great deal of time and frustration. How? It alerts you to openings in highly sought-after camping sites. This reservation tool is already receiving high ratings and positive reviews. If you RV, you just might need to check it out!

What CampScanner does

Want to camp in Yosemite National Park this summer? Yeah, right. Good luck with that! Do you dream of parking your RV right on the beach? Ditto to your chances this late in the season. But wait! That’s where CampScanner comes to your rescue. Once you enter the place where you want to camp and the dates that work for you, CampScanner will begin to scan booking sites like Recreation.gov and several others. It will search for the criteria you’ve provided, and then alert you when a suitable site opens up.

That’s right. The app will scan for cancellations and/or openings at the place(s) you want to visit. Then it will tell you immediately when a site becomes available. In essence, CampScanner will stand ready to snap up any cancellation or newly opened site and then alert you so that you can grab that reservation! It’s like a concierge camping service, tailored to your personal camping wish list or bucket list location.

The right space

Filters on CampScanner allow you to specify the type of campsite you need—whether it’s tent camping or a site large enough to accommodate your Class A motorhome. You set the parameters and CampScanner will watch for a suitable site.

The app also allows you to set up multiple scans for many different campsites and dates, so you’ll never miss out. When a spot opens up, you’ll receive a text. That way you can jump on the open spot and immediately make a reservation.

What it costs

CampScanner offers three tiers of subscription-based membership pricing: Basecamp costs $39/year; Trailhead costs $49/year; with Summit membership costs $79/year. It seems like a pretty good deal, especially when the alternative means RVers must manually check sites over and over again, looking for open sites.

