Saturday, July 2, 2022

Utah free campgrounds to charge up to $20 a night

By RV Travel
Get ready to pay $10 to $20 a night to stay in 16 Utah Bureau of Land Management (BLM) campgrounds that are currently free. Federal land managers said Friday they are moving forward with plans to charge new user fees at the current or forthcoming campgrounds all over the state, which will be implemented at the start of next year.

Twelve of the selected current campgrounds are within the Bureau of Land Management’s Richfield Field Office, while another three are in its Price Field Office, based on various business plans originally published between 2019 and 2020.

The campgrounds:
• Beas Lewis Flat (Richfield)
• Buckhorn Wash (Price)
• Cottonwood Canyon (Price)
• Jurassic (Price)
• Little Wild Horse (Price)
• Millsite (Price)
• New Joes (Price)
• San Rafael Reef (Price)
• Sand Wash (Price)
• Saul’s Meadow (Richfield)
• South Temple Wash (Price)
• Summerville (Richfield)
• Temple Mountain Townsite (Price)
• The Wedge (Price)
• The Wickiup (Price)

There currently aren’t any fees within those 15 sites. All of the Price Field Office sites will have a $20 per night camping fee or a $75 per night fee for group sites. The Richfield Field Office plan calls for a $15 per night camping fee at the Beas Lewis Flat and Summerville campgrounds, while the Saul’s Meadow campground will cost $10 per night once the plan goes into effect.

