These systems will keep your RV cool all summer long, even when dry camping

By Dave Helgeson
An RV in the desert. This article explains how you can keep your RV cool all summer long.

The dog days of summer are once again upon us, leaving many RVers concerned if they will be able to stay cool enough to sleep well at night. This is especially true when dry camping with no shore power. If you want to keep your RV cool all summer long, keep reading.

Keeping your RV cool even while dry camping

Given skyrocketing prices and the difficulty of reserving full-hookup RV spaces, many RVers are opting to dry camp. With no electrical hookups to operate the RV air conditioner, the ability to stay cool during hot days can be a problem. Yes, you can run a generator during the day to power the air conditioner, but what does one do during quiet hours when generator use is prohibited? With the high cost of full-hookup RV parks, many RVers are opting to invest what they would spend staying at RV parks on a high-capacity lithium battery bank, inverter and charging system that includes solar.

stay cool with a large inverter
Invest in a large inverter/charger – Photo Dave Helgeson

This strategy allows them to store (bank) the amp hours needed via generator or solar panels during the day, allowing them to power their air conditioner through the early portion of nighttime quiet hours while dry camping. This allows them to stay cool until outside temperatures fall to comfortable levels.

Other RVers have discovered that with a large enough solar array, 1,500 – 1,800 watts, they can leave the generator at home and still stay cool. A large system like this generates enough power to run your air conditioner during the day while banking the reserve power (amp hours) in the house batteries to operate the air conditioning into the evening. However, it will also set back your bank account a pretty penny. Yes, if you want to stay cool running your air conditioner while dry camping, it will cost you!

lithium battery bank
A large lithium battery bank will allow you to stay cool for several hours in the evening. Photo: Dave Helgeson

Integrating solar, a large house battery bank along with a SoftStartRV unit is a great way to maximize your cool sleeping time

These RVers have also discovered that installing a SoftStartRV unit on their air conditioner(s) reduces the required power (amperage) to start their air conditioners by upwards of 75%! It is the key item that allows a large battery bank to power an RV air conditioner via an inverter to keep your RV cool. It also eliminates the annoying “thump” when the compressor kicks in, allowing them to sleep better. The ability to stay cool with less noise is a win-win for summer campers.

More information on using solar to power an RV air conditioner

Click here to learn more about what you will need to power your air conditioner during the day via solar power.

Click here to calculate what you will need to power your air conditioner for just a few hours at night.

Why a SoftStartRV unit to stay cool?

I have been involved with several SoftStartRV installations of varying designs.

The original design impressed me right off the bat with the well-written instructions and ease of installation. It performed as advertised, allowing me to stay cool while powering my 13,500 BTU roof air conditioner with a 2,200–watt Honda generator. Read my initial impressions here, and how it performed out in the woods at altitudes over 5,000 feet here. Note: I typically camp at high elevations where air conditioning is not needed once the sun sets.

Then came along the “No cut, No splice” version, which was super simple to install. My son and I installed it while on the road with minimal tools at our disposal. If you can plug your RV into shore power, you possess the skills to install a SoftStartRV unit via the six easy “plug and play” steps. Just install the crimp connectors that mate with your air conditioner on the SoftStartRV unit and plug it in. In the rare event you run into problems during installation, you can call the free live USA technical support team and have a video chat with their technicians. They guide you through the process while on the roof of your RV!

Now they have come out with a smaller version that contains all the above features and is 40% smaller than their competitors. This unit easily fits in the new smaller air conditioning units on some of today’s RVs. It also makes it that much easier to install in older, larger air conditioning units.

Stay cool with a softstart
The newest SoftStartRV unit is 40% smaller – Comes with an installation kit and crimpers. Photo: Dave Helgeson

Even more improvements

Just when I thought the folks at SoftStartRV couldn’t improve their product anymore, they now include the following:

  • No-cost 3-year warranty. Competing products offer a one-year warranty and charge for the second year. Note: There have not been any warranty/failure issues in my SoftStartRV unit or the ones I have been involved with.
  • Comes with a free installation kit containing the proper wiring connectors.
  • Includes a crimping tool for those that may not have one readily available or typically aren’t a do-it-yourselfer.
  • 90-day “Love it or Return it” guarantee. If you don’t absolutely love your SoftStartRV unit, return it for a 100% refund. No restocking fee. They even cover the cost of the return shipping.

Stay cool without any risk! With their 90-day “Love it or Return it” guarantee, along with free shipping, you have nothing to lose by giving a SoftStartRV a try this summer.

Now you know how to utilize the sun to stay cool at night this summer. Employ a little or a lot of solar power, an adequate battery bank along with a SoftStartRV unit and say “goodbye” to the discomfort of the dog days of summer.

Click here to learn more or to order a SoftStartRV unit during their Summer Sale with $70 in savings.

Dave will be speaking at the 2023 America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, PA, September 13th – 17th. He would love to meet RVtravel.com readers that are attending. Feel free to introduce yourself after one of his seminars.

Note from editor: RVtravel.com and SoftStartRV have an affiliate relationship.

Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson has been around travel trailers his entire life. His grandparents and father owned an RV dealership long before the term “RV” had been coined. He has served in every position of an RV dealership with the exception of bookkeeping. Dave served as President of a local chapter of the RVDA (Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association), was on the board of advisors for the RV Technician Program of a local technical college and was a board member of the Manufactured Home and RV Association. He and his wife Cheri operated their own RV dealership for many years and for the past 29 years have managed RV shows. Dave presents seminars at RV shows across the country and was referred to as "The foremost expert on boondocking" by the late Gary Bunzer, "The RV Doctor". Dave and his wife are currently on their fifth travel trailer with Dave doing all the service, repair and modifications on his own unit.
