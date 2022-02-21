New vehicle headlights will cut glare and add safety for drivers and oncoming traffic

If you’re a driver who hates the sight of high-beam headlights coming at you, help may be on the way.

U.S. highway safety regulators are about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don’t create glare.

The advancement is called “adaptive driving beam headlights.” The approval will go into effect when it is published in the Federal Register in the next few days.

The new headlights are already commonly used in Europe and use LED lamps that can focus beams on dark areas such as the driver’s lane and areas along the side of the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the new headlights will make it easier to see pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as animals in and along the side of the road.