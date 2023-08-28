Vengeance Rogue Armored 373 BS13 toy hauler with a patriotic theme

There were a lot of RVs on display at the 2023 FROG International Rally, but one that got a lot of attention was the Vengeance Rogue Armored 373 BS13 toy hauler. This is a huge toy hauler that features a garage area that’s closed off from the rest of the trailer, which could be a good thing if you carry stinky machines and don’t want your rig to smell like gasoline alley.

The model on display was part of a special edition that supports an organization called Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders. As such it was emblazoned with a lot of patriotic references, which was why so many of the FROG attendees, who wore hats and shirts that reflected their service in the military, were intrigued.

Vengeance Rogue Armored features

The Vengeance Rogue Armored line of toy haulers is a more premium range of large toy haulers that feature a “Z” frame construction. Essentially, that gives you a sizable front pass-through storage compartment that extends into the very front of the trailer and sports cargo tie-downs in the front.

There are also two compartments below the main compartment deck in the front. On the camp side is a very large battery compartment. You can fill this with half a dozen batteries—no problem.

On the road side is a gasoline-fueled 5,500-watt inverter generator, which draws its fuel from the 30-gallon on-board fuel tank. You can also utilize this to fuel up gas-powered toys, as well. So you’re literally bringing your own gas station with you.

There’s also a very tall/long ramp at the back of this rig which can be dropped down to do double-duty as a patio deck—which is one of the things I really like about toy haulers. The advantage of the longer/taller ramp door is that there is a lower angle for loading up your toys, but also the opening is taller so golf carts or side-by-sides can fit through the opening as well.

Or really, really tall Harley riders.

There’s also a screened fence around the perimeter of the ramp door when it’s in the patio position.

You can also opt for a glass door to cover the opening, which is nice. That means the ramp door can be in patio mode but there is a glass door to keep out the flying nuisances and also keep your heat or cool in.

Fit for a king

The bedroom in the upper deck of this toy hauler was quite spacious, and I had no issues walking around.

Apparently, the king-sized bed in this rig has an adjustability feature. Do note it’s not a full king but is an “RV king,” so it’s eight inches narrower. But what it does have is a power lift mechanism so you can raise the head of the bed for reading or sleeping or whatever.

Hauling toys

The garage of this rig is 13’ long and capable of hauling 3,000 pounds of cargo with 5,000-pound tie-down hooks mounted directly to the chassis. There’s also an optional camera where you can see what’s going on in the garage from inside the tow vehicle in case you want to monitor those toys you’re bringing along.

Boondocking and travel access

More and more RV companies are recognizing the advances in solar and battery storage systems. This trailer comes with an almost worthless 100 watts of solar with an additional 100 watts as an option. I doubt that even the 200 watts of solar would do a good job of maintaining the state of charge of the batteries with this large refrigerator.

Now, there’s a honking generator on this so it’s not like you’re going to run out of juice, and maybe that’s all you need. But they should either offer a real solar system here or just say faggedaboudit. What’s here isn’t going to cut the mustard.

There is a package that offers a 2,000-watt inverter with some outlets “invertered”—which I think should be standard, quite honestly. This would let you use your battery power for things like CPAP machines and the like.

Of course, these big toy haulers have huge holding tanks, and that makes them great for off-grid camping.

Folds of Honor package

For the 2024 new model year, the Rogue and Rogue Armored lines of travel trailers, fifth-wheels, and toy haulers are the new Folds of Honor Special Edition.

Folds of Honor is a national organization that provides scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships, an impact of nearly $200 million.

For each Special Edition that is sold, Forest River will donate $1,000 to Folds of Honor in the customer’s name. In turn, Folds of Honor will supply a placard with the name and description of a fallen or disabled military or first responder to the owner to proudly display on their coach.

Among other things, the optional package features Folds of Honor graphics on the exterior and a number of accessories, such as patriotic bedding, linen and signage, that carry the theme through on the inside.

How the partnership came about

The partnership came about when Sales Manager Bradley Short came across Folds of Honor and was struck by their mission.

“It hit me like a brick,” he said, “so I looked into it a little deeper. Look, there’s a bunch of charities out there that are doing a bunch of good work. But the thing that got me about Folds of Honor was the fact that 91 cents out of every dollar goes to the intended recipient. Their message and their mission is pure. And it’s something that I could really get behind.

“So, I went to them and said, ‘Would you be interested in partnering with our division on building a coach?’” Short said.

Three days later, the agreement was in place and the Folds of Honor Special Edition package for the Vengeance Rogue brand was launched.

“We were able to get this done in such a short amount of time because it’s pure,” Short explained. “We absolutely support what these guys are doing and we want to help them through building our RVs, and we want people to look at this and know that they’re making a difference in the family members’ lives of a wounded or fallen service member.”

My thoughts

Whoever names toy haulers must have a lot of anger issues. Vengeance. Sandstorm. Shockwave. To me these names evoke anger and frustration. I have seen a lot of these used in the desert where people bring some nifty toys and go exploring. Why not names that evoke adventure or exploration?

Oh, well.

As someone who has helped to raise money for a charity called Operation Tango Mike, which sends care packages to in-service military personnel, I can appreciate the patriotic references here. To my eye, they’re tasteful and well-done.

Overall, the model I saw had a number of good features. Of course, they cheaped-out on the oven—go figure. I also didn’t see specifications for this particular model nor were there prices as this was a preproduction unit—so, sorry, no chart.

Interestingly, this one has those zebra shades. I like them but not everybody does. I’m curious about your take on those and this whole patriotic them. Does this idea resonate with you?

This is a preproduction model so I do not have a chart on this unit.

Here’s a video from the company on a comparable model.

