Is something frustrating, annoying or upsetting you? Get it off your chest!

By RV Travel
Okay, RVers. Listen up. We want to know what really grinds your gears. What really frustrates, annoys or upsets you.

Is it your neighbor who blows cigar smoke into your RV every night? Is it the loud children who bike through your campsite? How about that gosh-darn ugly barking dog over there? Is it that stupid-big outdoor TV screen on your neighbor’s RV? What about the camp manager, who just can’t seem to ever wake up on the right side of the bed? Is it a stupid rule? A silly requirement? An expensive regret?

Come on! Vent to us! You can be as downright frustrated, as downright annoyed, as downright upset as you please! We can take it! It must be RV-related, though, of course.

We’ll publish some of these, so please make sure it is appropriate for publishing and our audience. We don’t want to scare others away now, do we?

That being said, it is at our discretion which of these we publish. If we choose to not publish yours, we have reasons behind it and we have the right to those reasons. If you include politics or any racist or discriminatory remarks, you’re out. That’s said and done. We don’t tolerate that stuff here. No way, no how.

Now go vent in the form below… Argh!

