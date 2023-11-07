Veterans get free night of camping in Missouri state parks

Veterans get a free night of camping in Missouri State Parks if they meet certain conditions. All veterans and active-duty military members who camp at a Missouri State Parks campground Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. They must be staying the night of November 11 and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status when checking in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.

Free tours, to boot

Vets and active duty military folks can also take free tours of Missouri state historic sites Friday, November 10, through Sunday, November 12. All that’s required is valid identification. Keep alert, though. Some Missouri state parks and historic sites change their hours of operation during the fall for the offseason. Visitors are encouraged to check current hours online at mostateparks.com before heading to a state park or historic site.

Other military perks

Not only do veterans get a free night of camping in Missouri State Parks, there’s more. The park system offers a $2-per-night camping discount year-round at state park campgrounds for military members and veterans. Nightly camping rates vary from campground to campground based on different criteria. Retired, veteran and active duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, will receive the military discount. Participants must show the proper valid military identification when checking in.

Missouri State Parks also seeks team members who have demonstrated their commitment to protecting public resources. In accordance with state law, if you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran or a surviving spouse of a veteran, you receive preference in the employment selection process when you are similarly qualified to other applicants for the same position. Veterans are encouraged to include their military experience on every application submitted for employment at Missouri State Parks.

Get more information

For more information, on the free night of camping, click here. To learn more about Missouri’s state parks and historic sites, click here.

##RVT1130b