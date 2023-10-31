Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Vets get free admission to some California parks

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
The State of California says it’s celebrating the service of U.S. military veterans. On Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, vets will get free admission to 144 “select” California State Parks units.

“All military veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel”

“State Parks recognizes the many sacrifices members of our nation’s military and their families have made and continue to make in the service of their country,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “It is appropriate to invite all military veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel to visit state parks for free and connect with nature.”

A law passed back in 2013 authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and the National Guard of any state a reduced fee or free day use at participating state parks. So to which parks will vets get free admission?

Historic state parks include Marshall Gold Discovery, Petaluma Adobe, and El Presidio de Santa Barbara. State beaches include Torrey Pines, Pismo, and Pescadero. State vehicular recreation areas include Hollister Hills, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch and Prairie City, home of the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Vets get free admission to which parks?

A full list of the participating park units can be found online here. To get free admission, a valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran must be shown to park staff.

The park units that specifically honor historic military sites or veterans that will be open for free admission on Veterans Day include:

  • Angel Island State Park
  • William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park
  • Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
  • Fort Tejon State Historic Park
  • Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Based on California State Parks press release

##RVT1129b

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
