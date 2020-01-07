Video: How to measure your RV before buying a cover

Many RVers store their RVs outdoor for part of the year. Exposure to the elements, of course, can speed up the RV’s aging process, and its appearance.

This two-minute video from the folks at RVcoverSupply.com provides a quick overview of how to measure an RV to get a good fit for a cover. If you’re in the market for a cover for your RV, watching this will be of help.

