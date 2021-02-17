Video: Walk through the 2021 Fleetwood Discovery LXE 44S motorhome

In this promotional video from Fleetwood, after examining the exterior features of the 2021 Discovery LXE 44S motorhome you’ll tour the interior.

According to Fleetwood, the spacious layout of the Discovery LXE 44S includes a large sofa with motion power lounge and a pull-out bed. In addition, there are one and a half baths, a large galley, a dedicated laundry area and a spacious shower.

The Discovery LXE 44S is built on the Freedom Bridge and fully integrated with Freightliner Custom Chassis XCM foundation. It offers, the company says, “one of the best rides in the industry.” It’s powered by a 450 HP Cummins engine and has independent front suspension, UltraSteer, DriveTech, OptiView, V-Ride and the support of FCCC centers across the country.

The Anniversary Edition Discovery LXE 44S features include:

• Autograph interior décor (choice of matte or high gloss tile)

• Heritage Painted Cabinetry, with Black Chiffon accent in the bathrooms

• Blind Spot Detection

• Technology Package (Wifi Extender Pro Pack w/LTE, Cell Booster, 265 Watt Solar panel, Mobileye Collision Mitigation)

• Heated Tile Floors throughout

• Second Rooftop Patio Awning

• Anniversary badging

