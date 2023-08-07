6 important things to know about RV water hookups

By Cheri Sicard

The informative video about RV water hookups, below, comes to us from Duane, a certified RV inspector from the RV Maintenance and Care YouTube channel.

I am not sure why his title says there are five RV water hookup tips, as I counted six. Nonetheless, Duane says the tips will help ensure that your RV water connection is as good as it can be.

So what six tips does this RV inspector share?

#1 Make sure that your RV fresh water hose is a food-grade drinking water hose. Otherwise expect funky flavors! Not only that, water and garden hoses can contain materials that are hazardous to your health if ingested. As those materials can leach into the water via the hose, it’s always best to play it safe. This is the one he recommends.

#2 Make sure your drinking water hose has metal connections. Yes, you can get cheaper hoses with plastic connections, but they are cheaper for a reason. Oftentimes when connecting water we need to put pressure on and tighten the hose connections and that can result in cracks and breakage in plastic, or cause the connections to wear out. That means you’ll need a new hose or have to do some repairs. Avoid all that and get hoses with metal connections.

#3 Make sure your drinking water hoses are 5/8-inch in diameter. If you are not careful, you could easily end up with a 1/2-inch hose. That might not sound like a big difference, but Duane says it can have a major impact on the flow rate of your RV’s water.

#4 Make sure you have a water pressure regulator. Duane says this accessory is absolutely essential to protect your rig’s plumbing. Duane recommends not just a dial but a gauge that tells you the PSI. Watch the video for Duane’s tips on determining the optimal PSI for your rig.

#5 Get a 90-degree elbow for your water connection. Why? The water connection on most RVs is vertical, while your hose comes in horizontally. This creates a lot of pressure on the hose, which will cause it to weaken over time. The 90-degree elbow connection alleviates the issue but works with gravity instead of against it. This accessory also comes in handy with other oddly placed water connections, such as those that are close to the ground.

#6 Properly handle the water connection in cold weather. If the weather is going to drop below freezing and stay there for a few hours, Duane says you should disconnect the water supply and instead use the water in your fresh water tank. Disconnect, don’t risk damage. Be sure to remove your water filters, too.

