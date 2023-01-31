Monday, January 30, 2023

How to avoid, reduce, or eliminate RV driving pain

By Video Editor
RV driving pain

By Cheri Sicard
RV driving pain—no, not the pain they feel at the pumps, but rather actual physical pain caused by prolonged driving your RV—is something rarely discussed. However, Martin from RVstreet is about to change that.

If you have ever experienced pain in your neck, back, shoulders, or rear end while driving your RV, then the video below is for you.

Martin shares his techniques and equipment to avoid and relieve his RV driving pain.

This year Martin began to experience arm, shoulder, and neck pain while driving. The cause was a pinched nerve. It turned out that the way he was sleeping was the culprit and it was easy to fix.

Then he started to get deep tissue back pain right below the shoulders.

When he began, he found relief in, of all things, a tennis ball wrapped in a sock. Watch the video for a demo. But this was short-lived.

He also tried an electric heating pad, which might not be practical for all RVers. It also only provided temporary relief.

Ditto ibuprofen. And while CBD cream has helped his neck and shoulder pain, it did nothing for this deep back pain.

He did find a good back stretching technique he can do while driving (see the video for a demo), but it still had limited success.

So Martin examined what might be the cause. This leads him to research posture. That was the cause and might be the cause if you, too, are having problems.

A back support pillow he bought at Walmart helped, along with a pillow under his butt. Watch the video, as Martin will show you what to look for in order to have proper RV driving posture in order to avoid pain.

He also discusses the success he has had with a tens machine.

It took a lot of trial and experimentation, but Martin finally found a solution to his driving pain. His trial and error might help you, too, if you experience RVing driving pain.

