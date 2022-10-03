Sunday, October 2, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Awesome, easy Halloween RV decorations, recipes, and more!

By Video Editor
0
Halloween RV decorations and recipes

By Cheri Sicard
If you plan on taking the RV out for a Halloween camping trip, these easy, amazing ideas for Halloween RV decorations, easy-to-make recipes, and outdoor Halloween tips will be sure to spark some spooky creativity.

The folks at RV Upgrades have done a great job. This is a quick video with no words, just short text and photos that show the various ideas in action.

There are 22 RV Halloween tips in all. Most are super simple to do, others a bit more elaborate. But no matter where you fall on the Halloween spirit spectrum, there’s bound to be something you like here.

The video starts with easy Halloween RV decoration ideas for both the RV itself and the campsite in general. Many ideas use recycled materials that might otherwise go in the trash. For instance, the glow-in-the-dark eyes decoration made from paper towel and toilet paper rolls is brilliant. This alone will make your site the talk of the campground.

Of course, Halloween is all about treats too. The video shows some easy ideas for foods to serve camp-side or bring to a Halloween potluck party. Many are sweet treats, but they also show some healthier options that still display Halloween style. You can even give your veggie tray a skeleton makeover!

These are simple ideas that will be easy to make in an RV kitchen. Some like the spider deviled eggs just dress up old classics you probably would make on a camping trip anyway.

And, of course, it would not be Halloween without pumpkins. The video includes a game to play with pumpkins and pumpkin decorating ideas too. It even shows you how to make your jack-o-lanterns last longer, whether you carve them at the campsite or you brought them from home. They even show a truck and trailer jack-o-lantern you can carve.

I particularly LOVED the pumpkin campfire idea too (maybe because I am not a fan of pumpkin spice seasoning when it comes to foods).

Check out the RV Halloween decoration and recipe ideas and have a Happy Halloween everyone!

##RVDT1961

Previous article10 ways you can use ice cubes while RVing

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.