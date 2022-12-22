Camping and ticks: What RVers need to know

Slim Potatohead, one of my favorite outdoors vloggers, returns with an important video that all campers and RVers should definitely watch. It concerns camping and ticks. For such a small creature, ticks can inspire a whole of anxiety!

You need to be especially vigilant because you often cannot feel the tick or even know it is there. They can latch on and gorge on your blood for up to 15 days! EEEEEEEW. Even worse, they carry diseases and viruses. The most scary of all is the dreaded Lyme disease.

Now according to Slim, you need to be particularly careful if you are a Canadian pop singer as this little bugs seem to have an affinity for them. What’s Slim’s evidence? Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, and Justin Bieber have all had their careers derailed because of Lyme disease!

Behind that joke is the serious point that Lyme disease is a serious affliction with serious consequences that can leave you feeling like a fatigued zombie.

Slim phoned his doctor who told him that Lyme disease thankfully does not happen instantly. It takes a few days. So he was a little relieved as he got the tick off of himself quickly.

Slim also had the foresight to save the tick in question. If you ever get bit and are able to save the tick too, it’s not a bad idea to do so. That way it can be analyzed by a lab to check whether or not it was carrying the disease. There are antibiotics you can take if you catch it soon after the bite.

Slim’s tick luckily did not have Lyme disease, but it did have the potential for other diseases including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, so caution and symptom monitoring was in order.

As usual, Slim’s storytelling is amusing while simultaneously imparting important information. Perhaps most important of all are his tips on how to avoid being bit in the first place, including the right clothing to wear to keep ticks off, and recommended tick repellants. It’s also vitally important to examine yourself and your friends and your dogs after hikes.

Watch the video, be entertained, and learn essential information about camping and ticks.

