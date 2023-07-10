Monday, July 10, 2023

Cooler packing hacks—Perfectly pack a cooler with canned drinks

By Video Editor
Cooler packing hacks - efficiently pack a cooler with drinks

By Cheri Sicard
Looking for cooler packing hacks? The YouTube shorts video below is small on time but big on ideas. In just a few sections, they show you how to perfectly and efficiently pack canned drinks in a cooler.

What’s involved in this cooler packing hack? Simply open the 12-pack from the bottom and place in the cooler. Then pack ice in on either side of it to about halfway up the cooler. Pull the box up to remove it and you have a perfectly stacked pile of cans. Fill in with ice around the rest and you are ready to party!

While the video shows a 12-pack of beer being packed in a smaller cooler, you could use the same idea in a larger cooler, packing in multiple 12-packs side-to-side. Once they are all in, add the ice on the side, pull up the boxes, and fill in with more ice.

Brilliant!

RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 10, 2023
Do you have any live plants in your RV?

