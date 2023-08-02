Do you dare drive these three haunted highways in California?

By Cheri Sicard

Brenda of Beyond Belleza is taking us on a summer road trip on three of California’s haunted highways. No doubt these tales of haunted roads in the Golden State can add interest to your campfire ghost story hours.

Brenda starts the video with a story about her siblings freaking each other out with scary stories while traveling through California as kids, then a quick sponsor commercial. The video below starts at the point where she actually starts talking about the three California haunted highways.

Three haunted highways in California

Highway 299

A scenic route that cuts through Northern California, many historic old towns are situated on this route, but it’s the five-mile stretch between Shasta Lake and Whiskey Town Lake that boasts the most ghost stories.

Founded in the 1850s, Shasta City was once a bustling gold rush town. The spirits of this Old West town are said to linger in what is now a ghost town. The well-preserved ruins are part of a state park, so visitors are able to explore.

The most alleged paranormal activity seems to center around the old jail and courthouse.

Highway 126 in Fillmore

On Highway 126 east of Ventura in the Fillmore area you will find a lone Sycamore tree at the end of Sycamore Road. Multiple reports tell of seeing a lady in white here, seemingly floating several inches above the ground. Sometimes she is faceless. But at other times she appears normal and corporeal and has even been said to accept rides home from motorists, only to disappear during the journey.

Various legends surround the sightings with some claiming she was killed in a car accident and others believing she met her demise at the end of a rope hanging from that lone Sycamore tree during the Mexican-American War.

Reports of seeing the ghost white lady near the tree continue to this day. And the area has seen more than its fair share of auto accidents and fatalities.

Pacheco Pass – Route 152

In other articles for this site, I have talked about how this is my personal least favorite stretch of California roads and that I have personally had more razor-close calls with disaster there over the years than anywhere I have ever traveled. Yes, even since they have widened the road. I avoid it at all costs.

Running for 106 miles, the road separates the Santa Clara Valley and Central Valley and is said to be both haunted and cursed. The road is said to have the most fatal accidents of any road in the state.

Stories of Native American massacres by the Spanish date back to the 1700s.

From 1860 to 1880 the area became known as Robber’s Pass because of highwaymen who robbed, raped, and murdered travelers along the route. Yikes!

Other reports claim that a time warp occurs on the road where drivers can’t account for lost time. And there have been UFO sightings here, too. The Pacheco Pass serves up a smorgasbord of supposed paranormal phenomena.

Be sure to watch the video as Brenda has some travel tips, necessary because these locales can be remote and desolate.

