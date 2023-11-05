Sunday, November 5, 2023

CIA officer shows how to disarm a gun pointed at you

By Video Editor
0
how to disarm a gun pointed at you

By Cheri Sicard
Today we share a video that we hope none of you will EVER need. But better to know how to disarm a gun that’s pointed at you and not need it, than to need this information and not know. Former CIA officer Jason Hanson [415K subscribers, 30M views] is here to share his wisdom because he says if you don’t know the basic principles of gun disarming, your efforts may fail.

The technique Jason demonstrates in the video is very simple yet it has been effective in saving countless lives. In a life-and-death, high-stress situation, simple is always better as you will be more apt to remember what to do.

Be sure to watch the video for the actual techniques of what you should do if, God forbid, you ever find yourself confronted with someone holding a gun to you. (Jason has other videos for other scenarios.)

It doesn’t take physical strength or agility to use Jason’s easy techniques, so this is a good video for EVERYONE to watch and absorb.

