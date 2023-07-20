DIY camper: Brothers build an RV for less than $1,000

By Cheri Sicard

Chay Denne, of the President Chay YouTube channel [BTW, with more than 573,000 subscribers and almost 51 million views since 2020!], teamed up with his brother on a DIY camper project. Their lofty goal? To build a “luxury” micro camper for less than $1,000!

The video below shows the process and results of the creative team’s efforts.

The DIY camper idea all started when the brothers found an old, tiny, open-sided cargo trailer on Facebook Marketplace. Despite it being old, dirty, and full of trash, the pair had the vision to know it was the perfect base for their DIY camper trailer.

After they got it all cleaned up, they were working with measurements of 6’ X 8’, or 48 square feet. The small dimensions made the build a little tricky because this micro camper needed to:

Sleep two people

Have a kitchen

Have a living area

Cost under $1,000 to build

Watch the video to see how it all went together, but the steps to build this DIY RV project starting from the exterior include:

Laying down a moisture barrier and foam insulation on the floor, followed by a plywood subfloor.

The brothers then used ordinary 2X4s to frame the walls because they are both lightweight and inexpensive.

They saved money on the windows by using ordinary bus windows. The brothers already had the windows but claim that people give them away on Facebook all the time.

After framing the DIY RV it was time for sheeting. The brothers used 1/4-inch plywood.

The next step involved making “poor man’s fiberglass” from fabric and glue to coat and weatherproof the outside. The video shows how it’s done.

When it came to the door it had to be lightweight, waterproof, and cheap. They fashioned a wooden frame and constructed the door from the extra materials they had laying around.

They next used metal to make a trim to seal off all the corners and edges of their homemade RV.

Once the exterior was completed, it was time to build out the inside!

They started with installing the electrical outlet, with a questionable unorthodox technique.

Next, the entire inside was treated to a layer of fiberglass insulation.

To stay within budget, the brothers then installed drywall, another questionable choice at best in an RV for more than the weight reasons they cite. But it’s their build!

Trim and cabinets came to life out of scrap wood.

Old wooden pallets were given new life as the DIY camper’s countertops.

Paint, mattresses, a tile floor, and a sink install completed the picture.

The video takes us along on the brother’s first camping trip in their new RV. They actually beat their budget and came in at $900 for the build. While I certainly did not like everything they did, they do have some good ideas and the video shows what is possible in such a small space.

My question is, how long will this last? Check it out and let me know what you think.

