WOW! Less than $200 DIY van kitchen build!

By Video Editor
DIY van kitchen

By Cheri Sicard
Join van lifer Derek, aka Traveling McGee, for a tour of a super-cheap van kitchen build. Derek speaks from experience as this is the kitchen he built in his own Dodge Caravan RV conversion.

Derek admits that when he first started traveling in his van full-time, he did not have a designated place to cook. The van kitchen build, which he accomplished for about $200, remedied that. The cooler he used was the most expensive part of the build.

Derek’s goals were to have easy access to his pots and pans, his stove, cooking supplies and utensils, dry food storage, a cooler, a container for doing the dishes, and a worktop space.

In order to make this build easy and keep the costs down, Derek repurposed off-the-shelf solutions such as the storage drawers he bought at Walmart and Dollar General storage containers.

His simple kitchen is highly functional and includes nice features like an overhead light, a space for cutting boards to tuck away into, and a single burner butane Coleman stove. With the back door of his van open to access the kitchen, Derek also has protection against the elements while he is cooking.

The whole van kitchen is removable as Derek has additional storage underneath it.

Take a look at the video and share your thoughts on Derek’s innovative and inexpensive van kitchen build.

