How to fillet a trout in 30 seconds!

By Cheri Sicard

There are many ways to fillet a trout, but in the video below the team from Inland Outdoors is going to show you how to do it in just 30 seconds!

If you are new to trout fishing, you need this video as they show how to clean, gut, and fillet a trout.

Their method for how to fillet a trout is the quickest and neatest I have ever seen.

They start by demonstrating how to cut the fish in such a way you can pull everything out in one swoop, fins, and guts, and just let it all drop into the trash can.

You are then left with a cleaned fish you can stuff, if desired, and cook.

However, the video takes it further by filleting the trout to remove all those pesky bones.

This begins at the head portion of the fish. They then use the spine as a guide and cut down to the tail, which removes a nice large piece of trout fillet. Repeat on the other side.

Next, they angle the knife down at the ribs to remove all those bones. You are left with a nice fillet of trout ready for cooking.

Be sure to cut off any visible fat to reduce that fishy flavor.

That’s all there is to it. I am sure it will take a little practice to get as fast as the video, but you’ll get there. Of course, it goes without saying, you will need a sharp fillet knife. Watch the video to see how it’s done.

