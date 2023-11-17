How to fix stripped-out screw holes in your RV: 3 simple methods

By Cheri Sicard

It doesn’t matter whether you are a seasoned handyman or just a beginner, this invaluable video will show you three practical methods for how to fix stripped-out screw holes in your RV when you DON’T have access to the back of the hole.

For beginners like me, these videos are beneficial because they give me the confidence to attempt simple repairs I previously had no idea how to do. Of course, the DIY methods for fixing stripped-out screws will also work in your sticks-and-bricks home.

Three methods to fix stripped-out screw holes in your RV

One of these three methods should get the job done depending on what you’re fixing. Ross, from RV Tips & Travels, discusses the pros and cons of each method so you can choose which will work best for you and the stripped-out screw holes you are trying to repair.

Toothpick method

This simple method allows you to use a wooden toothpick or matchstick to fill part of the hole, thereby giving the screws something to hang onto. This is a quick and easy fix, especially when you are on the road without many other tools. This method works well as long as the screws have something to press against, but won’t work well against thin surfaces like sheet metal.

Expanding anchor method

Expanding anchors come in many different sizes and can be made of metal or plastic. This is a quick, strong, and permanent solution. These will work on thinner surfaces and do not require surface pressure. You will need an open area on the back of the surface for the anchor to sit.

Wooden dowel method

This method takes more work but is the strongest and most permanent solution as it fixes the hole. You will need a wooden dowel and drill bit of the same size, some wood glue, and about 24 hours for the wood glue to properly dry. This method works best on surfaces with a little bit of depth.

None of these methods, even the allegedly most difficult one, are all that difficult. They should have you covered, no matter which screws in your RV are coming loose (unless, of course, they are of the human variety). So give the video a watch and start reinforcing those RV stripped-out screw holes.

