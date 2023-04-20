How to fold hoodies: Practical small space, bulky clothing tip for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

If you ever wondered how to fold hoodies in order to make the best use of the small space in an RV, wonder no more. Robin Barrett of Creativity RV (one of our reader’s favorite YouTube channels) is here to help with a tip that I have personally used for years on bulky clothing. I’ve even used this tip on some clothes that are not so space-hogging.

That’s right, the same technique Robin uses for folding hoodies can actually be applied to other items of clothing as well, but it is especially useful for hoodies.

Not only does Robin’s “hoodie ball” technique compact your hooded clothing into a small package, but it also keeps things from unfolding and turning into a mess while you move.

I could describe how to fold it, but really it is just easier to watch the video. Robin demonstrates the technique on hoodies, on a big furry hooded sweatshirt, on a parka, and on hooded shirts.

The technique is easy and takes just seconds to do. But when it comes time to pack, you’ll be amazed at how much space you save!

