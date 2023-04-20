Wednesday, April 19, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

How to fold hoodies: Practical small space, bulky clothing tip for RVers

By Video Editor
0
how to fold hoodies

By Cheri Sicard
If you ever wondered how to fold hoodies in order to make the best use of the small space in an RV, wonder no more. Robin Barrett of Creativity RV (one of our reader’s favorite YouTube channels) is here to help with a tip that I have personally used for years on bulky clothing. I’ve even used this tip on some clothes that are not so space-hogging.

That’s right, the same technique Robin uses for folding hoodies can actually be applied to other items of clothing as well, but it is especially useful for hoodies.

Not only does Robin’s “hoodie ball” technique compact your hooded clothing into a small package, but it also keeps things from unfolding and turning into a mess while you move.

I could describe how to fold it, but really it is just easier to watch the video. Robin demonstrates the technique on hoodies, on a big furry hooded sweatshirt, on a parka, and on hooded shirts.

The technique is easy and takes just seconds to do. But when it comes time to pack, you’ll be amazed at how much space you save!

##RVDT2104

Video Editor
Video Editor

Previous article
Have you ever been bitten by a poisonous or venomous snake?

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE