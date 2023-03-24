Thursday, March 23, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Have you found bent trees in the forest? Here’s what they mean!

By Video Editor
0
bent trees in the forest

By Cheri Sicard
According to the producers at Watch Jojo, if you stumble across a bent tree in the forest, you might have also stumbled upon an ancient secret.

Trees have one thing in common, they grow straight up and down. The trees addressed in the video sport distinct right angles and have crooked trunks.

The video features Dennis Downes, a man who grew up exploring the forests of Michigan near the Wisconsin and Illinois borders.

Legend has it that Native Americans had created the strange trees in order to help navigate their way through the woods. But in his early 20s, Downes started to look for actual evidence that would back up the legend.

In his research, Downes came across records made by geologist Raymond Jansen, who had also been intrigued by the strange trees. Jansen studied them across 13 states.

Downes was determined to literally follow in Jansen’s footsteps and go everywhere the geologist had. He would follow the geologist’s work for the next four decades.

These two men almost obsessively studied, analyzed, and cataloged every tree deformity. Starting by separating those that were created by man versus those created by Mother Nature.

Downes did determine that ancient Native Americans did in fact uses these trees as trail markers and milestones. Be sure to watch the video for the fascinating footage it shares, and to learn about how Downes reached his conclusion. And about the Trail Tree Project that is doing further research into this fascinating phenomenon that, just like the mysterious bent trees, won’t be here forever.

##RVDT2085

Video Editor
Video Editor
Previous article
Perfectly crispy chicken thighs with stuffed zucchini and fresh salsa

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE