The future of solar? The pros and cons of solar awnings

By Cheri Sicard

Prior to this informative video from Jared Gillis of All About RVs, I had never heard of solar awnings except for this mention on RVtravel.com in June of a solar awning coming from Lippert and Renogy®, which Jared mentions. (As a side note, All About RVs is one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels.)

This technology is still emerging, but Jared wanted to check out some of the solar awnings currently on the market to see if they are worth it and examine the pros and cons of each. Jared also gives his overall thoughts on the topic and recommends who would best benefit from them.

Before testing them out, Jared wondered if this is the future of solar RV power, or will these solar awnings have too many pitfalls to make them truly viable.

Jared looks at several solar awning companies

He also wanted to test the efficiency of the awning over the 1,000 watts of solar panels he already had installed on his RV’s roof. Those panels cost him about $1,000. One plus he saw to the roof-mounted panels is you don’t have to do anything and they continue to work.

Wind is always going to be an issue with awnings, regardless of whether they have solar built in or not. Some of these awnings seemed more robust than others. For instance, the Xpanse solar awning has been tested and cleared for winds up to 45 mph, as it is designed to let the wind blow through it.

Cost was another issue. His rooftop solar panels cost Jared about $1.00 a watt, but he recommends a different brand that brings it down to a low 56 cents a watt.

The solar awnings cost more. Sun Kissed awnings cost about $2.70 a watt, Eco Dynamic came in at $3.00 a watt, and Expanse solar awnings cost about $7.00 a watt!

This technology is so new that it’s too soon to tell how durable the solar awnings will be with time. Besides wind, the constant rolling and unrolling of an RV awning is bound to cause wear over time.

Who are they right for?

Jared says these may be a good solution for someone who wants to harness a lot of solar power but has maximized what they can put on their roof. The options then become portable solar panels and/or a solar awning. For this purpose, solar awnings are a great option. However, Jared does not predict they will be replacing rooftop solar panels.

Although, with more companies getting into this niche, prices are bound to come down and quality go up.

