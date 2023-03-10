Thursday, March 9, 2023

Hearty Mountain Man Dutch Oven Breakfast Casserole

By Video Editor
Cooking a hearty Dutch Oven breakfast casserole

By Cheri Sicard
In the video below, Cowboy Kent Rollins is going to show you how to cook his hearty Dutch Oven Breakfast casserole.

Kent says he used to cook this breakfast a lot on ranches. It’s so hearty it will keep you going all day!

With more than 4 million YouTube views, this is one of the most popular outdoor cooking videos I’ve found. It’s little wonder: This one-pot Dutch oven breakfast casserole consists of “layers and layers of goodness”!

So what’s in this casserole?

  • 1 pound of bacon
  • 1 pound of sausage
  • Onion
  • Red bell pepper
  • Poblano pepper
  • Grated potatoes
  • 10 eggs
  • Cheese

Even though Kent is cooking outside on a wood-burning stove, his recipe will also work if you prepare it in the house or RV. Watch the video to learn how to put it all together.

Kent is obviously an outstanding cook who teaches as he cooks. But more than that, he has a charming and endearing down-home personality that just makes you want to watch more of his videos. Consider yourself warned. (BTW: Kent’s YouTube channel has more than 2.4 million subscribers and more than 216 million views!)

