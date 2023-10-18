RV DIY maintenance: How to seal an RV properly

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to RV DIY maintenance, resealing an RV is a big pain-in-the-you-know-where job. Not difficult, but it takes some elbow grease and time. But knowing how to seal an RV or how to reseal an RV can save you a lot of money. And not just in RV repair bills, but in damage repairs too. An RV that is not properly sealed can allow damaging water into where it shouldn’t be and cause expensive delamination.

In the video below, Chris from the Why Wait YouTube channel is going to show us how to do this essential RV exterior maintenance task including how to remove old caulk and how to properly reseal your RV.

How important is this job? Chris recommends all RVers inspect their rig’s seals every six months.

As removing the old silicone or sealant and properly prepping the area for the new sealant is key to a long-lasting seal, the video begins with a demonstration of how to get it done. Chris insists the preparation that you do will pay off dividends when it comes to completing the project. Don’t skimp on prep!

As to products, Chris recommends ProFlex RV Sealant. One of the advantages of this product over silicone is that later on down the line if you find any spots that need touch-ups, you can reseal right over it. It’s also UV- and mildew-resistant. One note, however. This product is NOT good for RV roofs (and Chris has a separate video on that, which we will cover in another post).

You will also need a caulking gun, some mineral spirits, some WD-40, some rubber gloves, and some rags.

Watch the video to see the techniques.

