how to use a multimeter for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Love your RV & Boat on YouTube (93K subscribers, 26M views) has produced a handy video that shows RVers how to use a multimeter.

This inexpensive little tool is a must for your RV toolbox. On the advice of RV repair guru Dave Solberg, I picked one up from Harbor Freight for under six bucks. I then looked for a video on how to use it. Before I could get to it, Dave called me up and walked me through the process of using the tool to diagnose a battery issue I was having.

OK, I didn’t need the video. That time. But I still wanted to understand what this tool does. And, I realize most people don’t have an RV repair expert like Dave on speed dial. So I went back to check out the video, if for no other reason than to be better informed about all the diagnostics this little gadget can help with around the RV.

If, like me, you don’t really understand what a multimeter can do for you and/or how to use one, give the video a view. It begins by discussing what a multimeter is and the two different types available.

A multimeter measures voltage and resistance in the form of ohms, and current in the form of amps.

Basic measurement settings on multimeters:

DC, or direct current volts: In your RV, this is going to be your battery power.

AC, or alternating current volts: In other words, your shore power.

Ohms: Shown as the Greek symbol for Omega (Ω), is a measurement of resistance. This is often used to measure electrical elements or lightbulbs.

Amperage: Used to measure the amperage going through a wire.

After explaining the basics, the video goes into some tests you should do around your RV.

House batteries: Use the multimeter to see if your RV’s batteries are properly functioning.

Use the multimeter to see if your RV’s batteries are properly functioning. Checking polarity: Our host says he simply does not trust the quality of RV wiring. In addition, there is often neither rhyme nor reason to RV electrical color coding, so it’s always a good idea to check that the positives and negatives are actually where they should be and are what they say they are. This is also handy in situations where you don’t know which wire is positive and which is negative.

Our host says he simply does not trust the quality of RV wiring. In addition, there is often neither rhyme nor reason to RV electrical color coding, so it’s always a good idea to check that the positives and negatives are actually where they should be and are what they say they are. This is also handy in situations where you don’t know which wire is positive and which is negative. Checking batteries: In addition to the house batteries, you can use the multimeter to check the condition of all kinds of batteries.

In addition to the house batteries, you can use the multimeter to check the condition of all kinds of batteries. Check resistance: Switch to the ohms mode to check the condition of lightbulbs, the heater element in the refrigerator, or the water heater elements. You can also check if a wire has a strong connection.

Fuses: It’s often difficult to tell if a fuse has a problem, but the multimeter will tell you.

It’s often difficult to tell if a fuse has a problem, but the multimeter will tell you. Amperage or current in a wire: Watch the video to see how to do this.

Watch the video to see how to do this. AC power: This is usually between 110 to 120 volts. CAUTION: This test is potentially dangerous if you do it wrong. Be sure to watch the video and, even so, evaluate if you want to take this one on.

##RVDT2196