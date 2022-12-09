Mac charger repair—5 minute fix for iPhone or MacBook chargers

0 ( 0 )

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever found yourself on an RV trip and the charger for your MacBook, Mac laptop, or iPhone stops working? Have you ever wondered what a Mac charger repair would entail?

Wonder no more. In the video below the team at Brain Hacks will show you just how easy it is to perform a Mac charger repair on your dysfunctional charger.

These pieces of equipment are definitely not meant to last. I regularly go through two or three of them a year. It makes no difference if I buy the $60 cord from the Mac store or a $20 aftermarket cord—none of them last. Either way, those dollars add up. And the cords always seem to stop working at the most inopportune times, like when I am boondocking in the middle of nowhere.

The method demonstrated in the video is not as elegant as some others. But unlike other more complex videos on how to repair a Mac charger, it needs no special tools or skills, including no soldering iron. In fact, you don’t even have to open the charger box!

There is no narration in the video but there are some text prompts. Otherwise, you just watch and follow along with your broken iPhone or MacBook charger. Simple!

In order to complete this Mac charger repair you will need:

An Exacto knife or razor blade to remove some of the cord’s outer insulation

Electrical tape

That’s it! The process is pretty straightforward and according to the comments, people have had great success using it. I am definitely going to try it next time my cord goes dead. And it’s good to know that no matter where I may roam, I can easily repair my Mac charger. Whew!

