Alan Warren, your RV Wingman from The RV Show USA, lays it out there about the realities of filing a lawsuit against an RV manufacturer or sleazy RV dealer, and he gives some advice for those who have a sure-fire lemon RV.

It’s something to consider doing BEFORE engaging with a lawyer. As always, the RV Show USA welcomes your comments and voicemails. Post comments below or leave a message on the show’s 24 hour voicemail at 1-855-296-7469.