Saturday, March 4, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Quick, cheap, and easy DIY tailgate anti-theft device

By Video Editor
0
tailgate anti theft DIY

By Cheri Sicard
Josh from Gander Flight is back with another terrific YouTube shorts video: a cheap, quick, easy tailgate anti-theft device. Well, it’s not really a device, but it is a great idea!

How cheap is it? Really cheap. The price of a hose clamp!

How quick is it? You can install it yourself in minutes.

To implement this tailgate anti-theft hack you will need to remove the tailgate from your pickup. This only took Josh 25 seconds. Perhaps this is why truck tailgates can be a target of thieves.

All you need to do, once the tailgate is off, is apply the hose clamp around the tailgate’s pivot point and tighten it down covering the notch that allows the tailgate to be lifted off.

Is it foolproof? Not entirely. A thief could opt to spend the extra time involved in removing the hose clamp. But most won’t. It’s far easier and less risky to simply move on to an easier target that will allow them to get the job done in the usual 25 seconds.

Watch the ultra-short video below to see just how it’s done!

##RVT1094

Previous article
Will your next RV trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.