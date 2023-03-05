Quick, cheap, and easy DIY tailgate anti-theft device

By Cheri Sicard

Josh from Gander Flight is back with another terrific YouTube shorts video: a cheap, quick, easy tailgate anti-theft device. Well, it’s not really a device, but it is a great idea!

How cheap is it? Really cheap. The price of a hose clamp!

How quick is it? You can install it yourself in minutes.

To implement this tailgate anti-theft hack you will need to remove the tailgate from your pickup. This only took Josh 25 seconds. Perhaps this is why truck tailgates can be a target of thieves.

All you need to do, once the tailgate is off, is apply the hose clamp around the tailgate’s pivot point and tighten it down covering the notch that allows the tailgate to be lifted off.

Is it foolproof? Not entirely. A thief could opt to spend the extra time involved in removing the hose clamp. But most won’t. It’s far easier and less risky to simply move on to an easier target that will allow them to get the job done in the usual 25 seconds.

Watch the ultra-short video below to see just how it’s done!

##RVT1094