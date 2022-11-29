How to replace weather stripping on an RV door

0 ( 0 )

By Cheri Sicard

The RV weather stripping around your door will eventually wear thin. Sometimes this happens quickly as factories typically use low-grade foam weather stripping that quickly disintegrates.

Not only can the old worn weather stripping look unsightly and contribute to rattles in the rig, but it also lets in a lot of air. Regardless of whether this is cold air in winter or hot air in summer, it’s not a desirable thing.

Replacing your RV weather stripping is a relatively easy job that can have big rewards. It’s also an easy task that is well within the abilities and skillsets of almost anyone.

The video below is produced by a company selling weather stripping. You can choose to use their brand or another, but the process of completing the job will be the same.

Here’s what you will need:

Adhesive cleaner

Scraper tool

Rag

Alcohol wipe

Rubber gloves

Adhesive-backed weather stripping

According to the video, there are 4 key steps involved in doing this RV weather stripping job properly:

Identify the replacement seals Removing the old seals Cleaning and prepping the surface so the new weather stripping properly adheres Installing and trimming the new weather stripping

All of these simple steps are demonstrated in the video so you can see them in action and know exactly what to expect when you start to do this repair yourself.

Of course, the corners are a little tricky, but if you take your time you can get it to lay flat. Leaving a little extra on both ends will ensure you cover the entire area that needs to be sealed.

The entire job will only take an hour or so, but taking that time will make your RV both look better and function better.

