Video RV review: 2023 Wildwood Heritage Glen 308RL trailer by Forest River

The Wildwood Heritage Glen 308RL travel trailer and fifth wheel by Forest River is a high-quality, triple-slide RV that offers a combination of durable construction, attention to design and a comfortable interior. As Josh Winters, from Bish’s RV, explains in this video, the RV is on a flat deck, which might appeal to RVers with mobility issues.

It features unique herringbone flooring, stylish cabinetry, and a range of convenient features including power stabilizer jacks, large pass-through storage and a central switch center. It is also equipped with heated and enclosed dump valves and underbelly, a backup camera and roof-mounted solar panel prep, making it suitable for camping all year-round. A note, though: The RV has an unusually large number of windows, which is great for viewing what’s outdoors but will make it more difficult to insulate the RV in the winter.

The RV is well-equipped for full-time living and includes the rare luxury of side-by-side washer/dryer prep. This year’s model does away with carpeting altogether, so “vacuuming” might be as simple as sweeping with a broom.

The bedroom has what is called an Olympic-sized queen bed. The locations of the plugs for a CPAP machine or electric blanket seem inconvenient from what we can observe. No TV comes standard in the bedroom.

Josh’s video is very thorough. Watch it below.

##RVT1089