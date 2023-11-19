Sunday, November 19, 2023

Two clever RV fan screw hacks to add functionality to your RV

By Video Editor
RV fan screw hacks

By Cheri Sicard
The folks from the Sagebrushers YouTube channel share two creative RV fan screw hacks in the video below. They travel in a pop-up truck camper and space is limited, so they say these hacks add more functionality to their RV. They used them on their Fantastic vent fan but they should work with other types as well.

RV fan screw hack #1: Over-the-bed tablet holder

As our hosts like to watch TV in their camper’s bed, this RV fan screw hack keeps their tablet, on which they stream, right within eye view. Watch the video to see how it’s done, but they attached an adjustable hanger to the corners of the fan and, voila, the perfect way to watch shows on their tablet.

(Side note: I would use method two, as I question the wisdom of having magnets so close to the tablet.)

RV fan screw hack #2: Blackout cover

This is a good use of magnets as they hold in place a small blackout curtain that eliminates light coming through the vent. You can alternately use Velcro for this. While you are covering the vent, you can even adjust it to let air in as well.

##RVDT2256

