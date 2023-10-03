RV Instant Pot recipes: Baby back ribs in under 1 hour!

By Cheri Sicard

Join in this fun online RV cooking class from The Spicy Apron YouTube channel. In it, our hostess Heather shows us one of her favorite RV Instant Pot recipes and makes baby back ribs in under an hour!

And not just any baby back ribs. Tender, juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that will enthusiastically bring the whole family to the table.

This is super quick and easy and you can make it any time in your RV. The Instant Pot does most of the work with just a few short minutes of prep from you.

After removing the membrane on the ribs and liberally seasoning the ribs on both sides with salt and pepper, Heather drizzles on some commercial-made BBQ sauce and rubs that in. Of course, you could also make homemade BBQ sauce instead.

She then adds liquid. You have a lot of choices where liquid is concerned, so be sure to watch the video. (Side note, I would add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of liquid smoke to the liquid if it were me.)

Heather does not use the steaming rack as she finds it all fits better in the Instant Pot without it. Put the thick side towards the bottom of the pot and roll the rack into a coil.

In the video, Heather uses the 3-Quart Mini Instant Pot, as she finds it a great size to keep in the RV. Of course, you can use whatever size Instant Pot you have on hand. One advantage to the smaller Instant Pot for boondockers, however, is that it only draws 700 watts of power as opposed to a 6-quart Instant Pot that will draw 1000 watts of power.

Cook for about 30 minutes and let the pressure release by the natural method for 10 minutes before opening the pot.

Fair warning: They won’t be pretty, but you could eat them “as is” if you want to be lazy. Even better would be to use one of two finishing choices Heather shares. To begin, brush the ribs with additional BBQ sauce then:

Put them under the broiler for about 5 minutes.

Put them on a hot grill for about 2-3 minutes.

Either of these methods will add some browning and char to your ribs.

That’s it. Dinner is served!

RELATED

##RVDT2223