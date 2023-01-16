RV keyless entry: Which RV keyless door lock should you get?

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever considered RV keyless entry options? In the video below, Joshua from Gander Flight compares the two most popular brands, RV Lock and Latch.it.

Personally, I found this incredibly helpful. My keyed lock is flimsy and in constant need of tinkering to make it function. All the other locks on the market I have seen don’t look much better. Would RV keyless entry be better? Let’s explore.

Josh and his family bought, installed, and used both brands. Their experiences might just help you find the perfect RV keyless door lock for your needs too.

The more people you have RVing with you, the more appealing RV keyless entry will be. No more keeping track of keys, no more misplaced keys, and everyone in the family can always gain easy entrance to the rig.

Josh says that both brands are easy to install. A few screws and your old lock comes out and the new one pops right in.

He also says that when it comes down to functionality, there are a not a whole lot of differences between the two brands. Both have fobs that allow you to remotely unlock the door and, of course, both have keypads for you to key in the code. And both have the option of keying all your doors alike.

Both brands need four AA batteries to work. When the batteries are getting low, they will beep much a like a smoke detector. No worries if batteries go dead, you can always optionally open your door with a key.

So what’s different?

The fobs are slightly different. RV Lock comes with one fob that has two different options for doors. Latch.it comes with two fobs but each can only open one door.

Prices are different, with RV Lock being about $30 less.

RV Lock is waterproof while Latch.it is IP67-rated waterproof.

RV Lock has a refurbished page where you can get refurbished locks at big discounts, Latch.it offers no such option.

RV Locks are available in black; Latch.it locks come in black or white.

The visual handle designs are slightly different.

Latch.it includes a multi-tool screwdriver with their lock to make installation even easier.

RV Lock can accommodate up to 10 key fobs, Latch.it only accommodates four. However, this is usually not an issue as you hardly ever use the fobs, as you use the keypad.

So which lock did Joshua ultimately end up choosing? The Latch.it. However, that was the best choice for him. It may or may not be for you.

Be sure to watch the video below as Joshua covers lots of factors and will give you a lot of valuable information when comparing these two popular brands of RV keyless entry locks.

##RVDT2036