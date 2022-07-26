RV organization ideas: Find ANYTHING in your RV in 15 seconds or less

By Cheri Sicard

In the fun and informative video below, you will not only come away with tons of RV organization ideas that can help you organize your own RV, but you’ll also meet Tiki.

Tiki is an inspiring solo full-time RVer. In the course of the video, you will get to tour her 23-foot 1984 Champion Flagship motorhome, which she completely gutted and remodeled.

In the process of doing so, Tiki created the ultimate perfectly organized RV. Everything, and I do mean everything, has a place. Likewise, Tiki’s organized RV is always neat, uncluttered, and camera-ready.

How organized is Tiki’s RV?

So organized that Creativity RV’s Robin Barrett put her to the test. Stopwatch in hand, Robin challenged Tiki to find random objects throughout her RV in 15 seconds or less. There’s also a “sudden death bonus round” where Tiki locates items while blindfolded.

I don’t know about you, but this feat of RV organizational prowess amazes me. That’s because I am continually searching for items in my RV. In fact, I am frequently in awe of how one person (me) can lose so many items in such a small space.

In the course of playing the game, Tiki imparts all kinds of useful RV tips and wisdom, in addition to the RV organization ideas. Her delightful personality makes organizing even seem fun!

I especially like Tiki’s RV dog food storage and feeding station. And be sure to watch to the end of the video for Tiki’s tips on how to fit and organize a household’s worth of stuff into a small RV.

OK, I confess. I need Tiki’s RV organization ideas too. Why not check out the video with me and let’s get busy organizing our RVs!

