RV oven features and tips even experienced RVers don’t know

By Cheri Sicard

Your RV oven is for more than storage! Who knew, right? Seriously, your RV oven is a great piece of equipment, especially when you’re boondocking and you don’t have hookups.

But anyone who has tried to do anything more exotic than reheating food has already discovered that the ovens in RVs are not quite like the home ovens you may be used to.

No worries. The informative video below, from Kristin at No Ordinary Path, has you covered.

Even though I cook in my RV oven all the time, I still learned new tips from it.

Many RVers I know never cook in their ovens at all. For real. I have purchased more than one used RV over the years where, despite the age of the rig, the oven was brand-new and pristine as it was the day the RV left the factory.

Challenges of RV ovens

To be sure, there are some challenges and things to get used to.

Even though I am an experienced cook and professional food writer and recipe developer, some of my first attempts at cooking in the RV oven resulted in burnt food. Or at least food with some burnt spots.

RV ovens are notorious for hot spots and foods often do not cook evenly.

Because of the small space and the location of the RV oven’s temperature sensor, temperature readings may or may not be accurate, as well.

You’ll learn how to better handle and accommodate these and other common RV cooking and baking issues in the video.

Taking these tips into account can definitely improve the quality of the meals you prepare in your RV kitchen.

You might think there is no broiler in your RV’s oven. I did, but I was wrong. There is! This is probably the most useful thing I learned in this video. Who knew?

Kristin also covers the importance of having the proper cookware for your particular oven and how to determine what that is.

There’s even a bonus tip to turn your RV stovetop into a griddle!

Check out the RV oven tips below and get inspired to start baking, no matter where you roam.

