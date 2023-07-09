RV repair tech shares 3 dirty secrets the RV industry doesn’t want you to know

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Jacob, a certified RV repair tech from Rigor RV Repair, is about to spill the beans on three dirty secrets the RV industry does not want you to know. Especially if you are in the market for a new RV! (BTW, this video has had more than 167,000 views since posted on June 17, 2023, with more than 4,000 likes and zero dislikes.)

What are the three dirty secrets the RV industry does not want you to know?

#1 Regulation:

A lot of people are surprised to learn that the RV industry is NOT regulated the same way the automobile industry is. Cars have safety standards and regulations. With an RV, anything that is not actually part of the drive train has virtually no regulatory oversight governing it. Watch the video to see how this turned into a nightmare for Jacob’s client who bought a big 3-axle toy hauler that could not actually handle the weight of ANY toys.

#2 Lack of quality control:

As a certified repair tech, Jacob says he constantly deals with RV repair issues that should have never been allowed off the factory floor in the first place. He says manufacturers are shipping out rigs and then relying on the dealers to fix problems under warranty. The problem with this is that most dealers do not have enough certified RV technicians to handle the workload. Again, Jacob shares some actual client horror stories in the video.

#3 The financing business:

The truth is the RV industry doesn’t make money from selling RVs, they make money from financing RVs. Jacob says when their business is banking, it decreases the incentive for an RV manufacturer to produce a quality product.

How can a consumer fight back?

Jacob says his goal is not to scare you off from RVing but to help you get the most you can from it. So how can you fight back? Jacob offers these practical tips:

Take your new RV camping right away so you can figure out any and all issues it might have ASAP. You need to do this to take advantage of the 1-year warranty most new rigs come with.

Set realistic expectations when you buy a new RV. Yowza! Jacob says your new rig might be in the shop for 6 months or more working out the kinks. (I say hiring a certified RV inspector before buying might help you avoid that.) Know that new is not necessarily headache-free. Jacob says a lot of people are misguided in that they think buying a new RV will solve the potential maintenance issues they might have with a used one. Unfortunately, because of that lack of quality control, it’s not always the case.

Download Jacob’s don’t get stranded checklist here to be prepared in the case of RV breakdowns.

