Video: RV rubber care and maintenance

By Cheri Sicard

Rubber is all over your RV, both outside and under the coach. It’s in your tow vehicle, as well. But do you know how to care for your RV rubber parts? If not, the video below from Martin of RVstreet will show you how.

The sun’s damaging UV rays as well as engine heat are brutal on RV rubber parts and can cause them to deteriorate quicker. If you don’t address them early, they can create premature failure and can even cause RV leaks.

Even with these tips, it’s important to also note that with age rubber tends to break down.

Tools and supplies needed for the RV Rubber maintenance projects:

Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner. According to the video, this stuff is the best. It contains a UV inhibitor and it conditions and softens rubber and prevents damage from UV rays. Martin uses it on almost everything EXCEPT tires.

A clean towel

Disposable gloves

A telescopic pole

An old sock

A ladder

Watch the video to see how this all comes together.

So what parts do they show you how to fix and maintain? A lot, including…

Rubber seals around the slide-outs on the interior and exterior—even if you have a topper on the outside of your slide

The rubber seals in the bay doors

Rubber seals around the entrance door

Rooftop vent seals

Rubber underneath the coach in the engine bay

All hoses in, around and under the engine and transmission area

Propane rubber lines

Windshield wiper spray hoses

Window seals and rubber parts

Hydraulic lines on your leveling jacks

Airbags

Take the time to do this maintenance once a year and your RV’s rubber will stay in top shape and last a long, long time.

One important note before you get to work: NEVER put any kind of conditioner or dressing on any of your belts such as engine belts, power steering belts, etc.

