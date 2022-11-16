Tuesday, November 15, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Video: RV rubber care and maintenance

By Video Editor
0
RV rubber care and maintenance

By Cheri Sicard
Rubber is all over your RV, both outside and under the coach. It’s in your tow vehicle, as well. But do you know how to care for your RV rubber parts? If not, the video below from Martin of RVstreet will show you how.

The sun’s damaging UV rays as well as engine heat are brutal on RV rubber parts and can cause them to deteriorate quicker. If you don’t address them early, they can create premature failure and can even cause RV leaks.

Even with these tips, it’s important to also note that with age rubber tends to break down.

Tools and supplies needed for the RV Rubber maintenance projects:

  • Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner. According to the video, this stuff is the best. It contains a UV inhibitor and it conditions and softens rubber and prevents damage from UV rays. Martin uses it on almost everything EXCEPT tires.
  • A clean towel
  • Disposable gloves
  • A telescopic pole
  • An old sock
  • A ladder

Watch the video to see how this all comes together.

So what parts do they show you how to fix and maintain? A lot, including…

  • Rubber seals around the slide-outs on the interior and exterior—even if you have a topper on the outside of your slide
  • The rubber seals in the bay doors
  • Rubber seals around the entrance door
  • Rooftop vent seals
  • Rubber underneath the coach in the engine bay
  • All hoses in, around and under the engine and transmission area
  • Propane rubber lines
  • Windshield wiper spray hoses
  • Window seals and rubber parts
  • Hydraulic lines on your leveling jacks
  • Airbags

Take the time to do this maintenance once a year and your RV’s rubber will stay in top shape and last a long, long time.

One important note before you get to work: NEVER put any kind of conditioner or dressing on any of your belts such as engine belts, power steering belts, etc.

##RVDT1993

Advertisement/Affiliate

Attach items in your RV without using nails
This new, super-strong double-sided adhesive tape will hang most objects in your RV without using nails. Works on wood, metal, plastic, aluminum or glass surfaces — indoors and outdoors. Use EZlifego tape to keep carpets in place. And it’s easy to remove and use again later. Highly rated. Learn more or order.

NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

 

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
Motorhome owners: How would you describe your rig’s suspension?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.