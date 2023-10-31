How to choose, identify, and maintain RV rubber roofs

By Cheri Sicard

Most RV roofs today are rubber, but did you know there are two different types of RV rubber roofs? Which kind do you have? How do you identify which type of rubber roof you have? If you are buying an RV, which type of rubber roof is best?

In the video below we join Duane, a certified RV inspector from RV Inspection and Care, as he explains all about RV rubber roofs.

EPDM vs. TPO rubber RV roofs

EPDM rubber RV roofs (ethylene propylene diene monomer)

EPDM pros:

Lightweight

Doesn’t scratch or dent easily

Fewer seams in the factory roll

Can last up to 25 years if properly maintained

EPDM cons:

Punctures easily

Darkens with age

Absorbs heat

Can cause black or white streaks down the sides of the RV

TPO rubber RV roofs (thermoplastic polyolefin)

TPO pros:

Resists mold and dirt well

No problems with streaking

Not easily punctured

Stays white and reflects the sun’s heat well

TPO cons:

Doesn’t last as long as EPDM, but it can last 15 to 20 years

Expect more seams in the factory material

Quality consistency varies from manufacturer to manufacturer

How to tell what kind of rubber roofing is on your RV

Watch the video at about the 10-minute mark for how to tell for sure what kind of roof you have. It’s a simple process involving taking off four little screws on one of your vents so you can examine both sides of the material.

5 important points about maintaining these roofs

Duane closes his video with five important roof maintenance points all rubber roofing RVers should take note of:

#1 Wash or condition your RV roof annually at a minimum. Every 6 months is better.

#2 Duane recommends Dicor rubber roof washing solution. They have it available for both RV rubber roof types.

#3 Apply UV protectant: Again, Dicor is Duane’s brand of choice.

#4 Make roof repairs with EternaBond tape: When you are on the roof, look for any punctures or tears. Duane recommends using EternaBond tape to fix them.

#5 Consider a rubber roof coating: Duane says coating can extend the life of the roof and if you use the right coating it might extend it almost indefinitely. Duane says this is a topic unto itself, so he does not cover it in detail in this video.

##RVDT2243