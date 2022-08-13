Understanding RV screws, RV screwdrivers, and specialty bits

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever gone to your RV toolbox in search of screws for a repair or found a repair needed a special screwdriver or driver bit that you didn’t have, you need to watch the video below.

I know I have been there many times and I am not alone among RV owners.

RV expert Mark Polk of RV Education 101 does a terrific job of breaking down some of the most common replaceable hardware RV owners should keep on hand along with the tools needed to use them.

The reason your regular toolbox may or may not have the necessary screws and bits is that RV manufacturers use screws and tool types that are easy and likewise time efficient for their workers to use.

RV builders are also concerned with preventing screws from stripping.

Mark begins the video with an interesting history and overview of typical screw types and fasteners RV manufacturers typically use today. WOW, you’ll be amazed at how many different types of screws are used to make RVs.

He also goes into the reasons and uses for various screws and the importance of choosing the right sizes in order to prevent stripping the screws yourself.

Since I did a big interior remodel on my RV, I was forced to get acquainted with the different types of screws in it. But, unless you have had a problem with a lot of screws coming out of your RV construction, you may not realize all the different types of screws you might need to have on hand.

But if you are regularly moving, you will. Screws do tend to come loose.

Mark concludes the video with his recommendations of the type of driver and bits most RVers can benefit from, along with a variety of RV screws you should keep on hand in order to make quick and easy repairs on the road.

