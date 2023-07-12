Are these 3 super-scary campfire stories actually true?

By Cheri Sicard

Scary campfire stories are a camping tradition for many. The team from the Chilling Scares YouTube channel produced the video below of three scary campfire stories. They claim these are true stories, but who really knows? Either way, they are sure to raise some goosebumps around the campfire.

Stories like these are also why I avoid dispersed camping alone. I know I would be freaking out of I heard anyone outside in the middle of the night.

Each of the three stories in the video is told in the first person, in the words of the person telling the story about what happened to them. This YouTube channel collects stories from its viewers and fans.

Are these super-scary campfire stories true? You decide. They certainly could be. Stay safe out there folks!

Scary campfire story #1

This tale tells of what happened to a guy who agreed to go on a weekend camping trip with his friend, Jake. Outfitted with the latest camping gear, they drove into the Rocky Mountains to find a remote dispersed camping site. They set up a fire pit and tents and settled in for the night. The sun set at about 7 p.m. It was the narrator’s first-ever camping trip.

As they were roasting hot dogs they heard a loud female scream coming from nearby. The woman was screaming, “Help” and “No”. Her last scream was cut off mid-scream.

They quickly threw their gear and started driving out of there. They were in the middle of nowhere but finally got through to a 911 operator.

When they got back to the road they saw a dark hooded character come out of the woods towards them dragging something large in a sack behind him. The man dropped the sack and ran back into the woods. The bag contained the remains of a 34-year-old woman. The narrator says they don’t know if he was ever caught.

Scary campfire story #2

Story #2 happened when the narrator was a young boy and his parents had sent him away to summer camp. The place was old and run down and about four hours from the closest town.

After unpacking, some of the kids went to explore the surrounding forest. The camp rules were lax and campers were told they could go anywhere they wanted as long as they could still see the cabins.

In the distance, the kids saw an unkempt man staring back at them. They thought he might be a camp counselor, gave him a wave, and he answered with an odd smile. That evening they told the camp counselors about it and they took the sighting very seriously. The counselors, all young themselves, searched but found nothing.

Four nights later things got really scary.

After going to sleep, they could hear someone outside rattling the camp cabin’s doors. Then flashlight beams pierced the night through the windows. Someone was trying to see inside. Other kids began to wake up and they hunkered down inside while the intruder circled the cabin several times, shining the light inside. Finally, things got quiet. This all happened at 4 a.m.

The next morning the kids told the counselors. Then they heard more scary details. A kid from another cabin had gone to the bathroom and saw someone outside trying to pick the lock of the cabin in question. He matched the description of the man seen the first day.

For their safety, buses arrived and shipped the kids home the next day. The narrator, years later, did his own research on the incident and found a short report. It said that after the kids left, the police combed the area and found a small tent nearby. It was filled with 100s of Polaroid photos of the camp, the cabins, the canoes by the lake, the fire pit, etc. Among these were pictures of the kids, taken from a distance. Most of them were taken at night through the cabin windows. The man was never found.

Scary campfire story #3

In story #3, the narrator and his wife took off on an end-of-summer camping trip. They went to a dispersed camping site he had known from previous visits. When they arrived they found some trash left behind and a small makeshift fire pit. Okay, others had found his favorite secret camping spot, too. No big deal. They set up camp and started a fire.

The couple sat around the fire talking and drinking for hours. At 2 a.m. their peacefulness was suddenly interrupted by the loud sound of a chainsaw starting up. They could not understand why anyone would be cutting down a tree at that hour. Then the maniacal laughing started.

The couple was creeped out.

The sounds were off in the distance, so they put out the fire and got in their tent. They had a machete with them for protection.

Over the next few minutes, it seemed like the sounds were getting closer. Then the chainsaw engine suddenly cut out. After a half-hour of silence, they began to fall asleep.

At some point later, our narrator was suddenly awakened by the sound of footsteps outside. The couple sat up, listening, and heard multiple sets of footsteps only about 20 yards away. His wife suggested they make a run for the car. He suggested they wait a few minutes. He did not want to scare her, but the moon was bright, and behind her, on the tent wall, he saw the silhouettes of three men. Hand gripped on the machete, seconds felt like hours. Finally, he saw the shadows walk off.

They left everything behind, jumped in the car, and floored it out of there. They spent the night in a hotel.

The next morning they went back to the camp. All traces of their things were gone and they never discovered what went down that night.

