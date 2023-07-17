Monday, July 17, 2023

Simple and ingenious: Secret DIY RV storage solution

By Video Editor
DIY RV storage solution

By Cheri Sicard
Jared Gillis from All About RVs was having a problem finding a convenient place to store his RV’s tank dumping accessories. They did not fit in the tubes under the RV meant to hold the black water hose. He had them tossed in a plastic bag and stashed in his RV’s underbelly, but found this less than ideal. So Jared came up with a simple hidden DIY RV storage solution. No wonder he is one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTubers.

Jared found a metal ammo can that was the perfect size to hold the items. So far, so good. But Jared did more to free up his possum belly storage. He mounted the storage container to the underside of his RV.

Presto! Instant extra RV storage space that keeps those tank-dumping items far away from the drinking hoses.

Watch the video to see exactly how Jared accomplished this DIY RV storage hack. All it involved was a drill and some screws to mount the sturdy box to his RV’s frame.

Once completed, the mounted box does not hang down any lower than the spare tire. It keeps everything together so that when Jared goes to empty the tank, he just needs to open the box and everything he needs is right there.

Jared also removed the handles from the box, as he would not be carrying it. And he also secured the top so it could not open while driving down the road.

Jared’s project may not add a lot of extra storage, but it is optimized storage that accomplishes a specific task well. Genius!

