Size matters! Best size RVs for RVing in national parks

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Camper Report discusses an important topic that many new RVers may be unaware of. When it comes to RVing in national parks and state parks, size matters!

Our ambitious host, Jim, made a spreadsheet from state and national parks around the country to determine what the best length RV would be for someone who primarily wants to stay in these kinds of campgrounds.

Here’s what he discovered as to RVing in national parks and campsite size:

12 feet—these would be ultra-small vans or trailers, no issues anywhere!

19 feet—with an RV of this size, you will fit in 98% of all national park campgrounds.

25 feet—will fit in 93% of national park campsites.

29 feet—will fit in 84% of campsites.

32 feet—will fit in 81% of the campsites.

35 feet—will only qualify for 73% of all national park campsites.

40 feet—RV will drop down to only 43% of all campsites.

Bump that up to 41 feet and you will only fit in about 7% of national park campsites

I actually found those stats higher than I expected. Although our host explains that these limits are combined lengths. In other words, if you drive a motorhome with a toad, your limit will be their combined lengths. Or if you tow, it is the length of the tow vehicle and the trailer or 5th wheel. You may get lucky and have space to park in front or on the side of the RV, but this is not always the case.

The team at Camper Report put together a list of popular national parks and their length limits. Access that here.

