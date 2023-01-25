Video: Why you should not tailgate. Oh, dear!

Have you noticed that a lot of drivers tailgate the vehicle ahead of them these days? You might wonder how they can be even remotely comfortable traveling right on the tail of the motorist ahead of them.

Well, here’s a good reminder of what can happen when you are so close to the driver ahead that if he or she suddenly stops, you’re in a heap of trouble — there is simply no time to hit your own brakes to avoid slamming into the stopped car.

This dramatic video show a self-driving Tesla on a San Francisco freeway. Suddenly, the driver reported later, his vehicle just stopped. The vehicles behind were dead ducks — no way to stop without slamming into the vehicle ahead. In the end, 7 vehicles were involved.

An expert interviewed on this news segment from KRON-TV speculated the cause was “phantom braking” of the Tesla, which he said is common with the electric cars.

The video here is a little over two-minutes long. Watch it, weep, and then make a promise to yourself that you’ll allow a lot of space ahead of you on the road so you don’t end up in a mess like this.

