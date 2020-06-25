Video: take a virtual drive in stunning Zion National Park

Feeling cooped up in these Pandemic times? Here’s something will lift your spirits, and, good or bad, make you yearn to pack up your RV and hit the road — in this case to magnificent Zion National Park.

It’s one of America’s most popular national parks, and the reason is the incredible scenery. All of Utah’s “red rock” parks — Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and Arches (among other parks and monuments) are stunning. But Zion stands alone for mile-by-mile scenic wonder, easily viewed on its park road.

In this 23 minute video, travel the road in 2x time. There’s a sprinkling of snow, which adds an extra layer of beauty to the scene.

It was captured by RVtravel.com reader Mike Fousie, who describes it this way: “Shot with a GoPro Hero 2 mounted on the front of a Jeep Liberty with a GoPro suction device. The trip takes you from near the South Entrance gate through the park to the East Entrance. It then turns around and goes back through Zion National Park giving you a different view than earlier. The music might get on your nerves….just turn it off. The video ends in front of the motorhome in Watchman Campground.”

Set this to full screen, sit back and fall in love with this incredible part of the world, and one of America’s top scenic attractions.

If you can manage to get a reservation in the Watchman Campground, you’ll be treated to a slice of heaven on Earth.

Driving Zion from LightCurve on the Road – Fousie on Vimeo.