Three ways to stop RV holding tank odors and make the sensors work again

By Cheri Sicard

Get ready for an RV holding tank odor master class in this amazing video. In it, TR Bowlen tackles the topic of holding tank odor, one of the most common RVer complaints, along with how to keep your holding tank level sensors working properly.

TR says there are three easy things you need to do in order to maintain your RV’s holding tanks and eliminate holding tank smells. Of course, the video gives more details, too, but the steps break down to:

Properly flushing the tanks

Adding 1/2 cup of Borax and 2-3 gallons of water after dumping and flushing

Adding 1/2 cup Dawn dish liquid (optional)

Using plenty of water

TR calls his odor-proof holding tank theory the Bio-Geo method and says it is a science-based method for controlling holding tank odors. He even offers a DIY checklist you can keep in your RV. Download that here.

Do watch the video, because this treatment is not necessary every time and he goes into detail on how to make it work properly.

When TR bought his current motorhome, the previous owner had not taken care of these issues and it came with a serious holding tank odor problem. In addition, none of the tank sensors were working.

In order to solve his problems, he started researching the topic and discovered the “Geo Method.” This involved introducing detergent, bleach, and water softener into your holding tanks, and flushing from full tanks. He was satisfied with how the method worked but soon discovered that he had traded holding tank smells for the smell of chlorine bleach. Not to mention, bleach itself can be problematic.

So, no bleach, but TR found a far better natural alternative in Borax. The video even covers the science behind this new method and how Borax changes in water and how it can work to keep your tanks and sensors clean.

His explanation of the holding tank level sensors and why they stop working was especially beneficial. I have yet to encounter any RV whose sensors don’t eventually stop working. But this is an easy-to-fix issue in most cases.

He also covers doing a “road flush” for thoroughly cleaning both the black and gray water tanks, and how they differ.

Another bonus, this method is extremely economical, costing less than commercial holding tank odor treatments. And, double bonus, you can clean your toilet bowl at the same time as when you add this treatment to your tanks.

Once everything is working properly and you have eliminated the odors, you should only need to do this every 4th or 5th time you empty your tanks!

