Tuesday, November 22, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

First timers create AMAZING delivery truck RV conversion

By Video Editor
0
Delivery truck RV conversion

By Cheri Sicard
This impressive delivery truck RV conversion shows just what is possible with the help of YouTube videos and elbow grease. The team at Canadian Stealth started this build from scratch, with zero prior experience. Needless to say, they learned a whole lot about construction and design along the way.

It started with an empty delivery truck, but it looks nothing like that now!

There’s not a lot in the way of narration. But the time-lapse video gives you a great overview of what was involved in creating this unique tiny home. For anyone contemplating making their own RV, it shows how much work to expect and the steps to take in a logical order.

The video begins by cutting out a pass-through area so you can access the cab of the truck without going outside. They didn’t get it all right the first time. For instance, the video shows how NOT to remove tension from the door spring.

This creative RV conversion makes excellent use of space and uses lots of innovative ideas.

They removed the sliding back door and recreated it in a way that opens the space into a covered outdoor patio. The ceiling over the bed is made of painted pegboard and fiber optics lights that create a faux starscape inside. Their countertop is fashioned from painted wood scraps covered in Epoxy. There’s even a stylish stealth condo for the couple’s hamsters!

From a practical standpoint, this RV conversion is well-vented and well-insulated. An array of rooftop solar panels deliver power. There’s a shower and kitchen and all the comforts of home.

If this overview piques your interest and you like their designs, other videos on their channel show how to duplicate it in greater detail.

##RVDT1998

Previous article
Favorite lighting choices for camping and RVing
Next article
Do you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.