Top 10 most haunted campgrounds and parks in the U.S.

By Cheri Sicard

WatchMojo.com has produced a list of the top 10 allegedly haunted campgrounds and parks in the United States.

You won’t want to tell ghost stories around the campfire in these creepy locales. Well, with current fire season restrictions, there may not be a campfire, but you get the point. Either way, these locations are known for having the most ghost stories of their own.

I am not sure what it says about the Golden State that so many of the locales happen to be in California…

Haunted Campgrounds covered in the video:

#10. Calico Ghost Town, Calico, CA: This San Bernardino County town is an actual preserved ghost town that is now a state park. RV camping is available at Calico Ghost Town, for the brave. It’s next to the old graveyard, where lots of folks have reported ghostly phenomena, including women assaulted by ghostly hands in the middle of the night.

#9. Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH: Look for the ghostly specter of a woman around the gazebo, where she was murdered decades earlier.

#8. Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA: The property where this famous park sits allegedly has a curse on it. Reports of a wide variety of spectral figures have been circulating about Griffith Park through the years.

#7. Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen, CA: The park used to be the private ranch residence of novelist Jack London and his family. Some say they still live there, haunting the grounds and buildings. London and his wife are buried on the property. Spookiest of all are the remains of the burned mansion that was destroyed before London ever lived in it.

#6. Hunting Island State Park, Hunting Island, SC: Several figures are said to haunt the lighthouse at South Carolina’s most visited state park. Campers at the nearby campground report hearing phantom voices singing in the distance and unexplained loud noises, too.

#5. Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Weott, CA: This area, once sacred to Native Americans, is a hotbed of Bigfoot sightings as well as ghosts of the native people who once lived here.

#4. Bannack State Park, Beaverhead County, MT: This ghost town was once a prosperous gold mining town, but now all that’s left are two scenic state park-managed RV parks, in a town with a reputation for being incredibly haunted.

#3 Cameron Park, Waco, TX: This Texas green space is home to “Jacob’s Ladder,” a steep stone staircase where women have reported feeling unseen ghostly hands tugging at their clothes. The park is also home to “Lover’s Leap,” where two Native Americans from warring tribes supposedly jumped to their death. Their ghosts have reportedly been seen walking in the river below. There are even reports of a phantom witch who roams the forest here.

#2 China Camp State Park, San Rafael, CA: In the San Francisco Bay area just outside the city, this scenic state park was once home to Chinese immigrants. Visitors report feeling watched by unseen eyes. Ghosts have been seen and at least one grisly murder took place on the property.

#1 Yosemite National Park, Sierra Nevada Region, CA: This large national park is full of otherworldly happenings. One area of the park is reportedly cursed. The historic Ahwahnee Hotel is allegedly home to many ghosts, and there have even been reports of the ghost of John F. Kennedy haunting this elegant lodging.

So check out the haunted parks and campgrounds in the video. Have you ever had a haunted experience while camping or RVing? Please, drop it in the comments below!

