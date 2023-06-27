The top 5 cheap places for RV travel in 2023

By Cheri Sicard

Between rising food and fuel prices, not to mention attraction tickets and fees, nearly everyone is feeling a financial crunch to one degree or another. In the video below, Charity, aka the Grateful Glamper, shows her best picks and tips for cheap places for RV travel in 2023.

The top 5 cheap places for RV travel

Forget about RV parks. Even if you need hookups, there are far better options. With all her great suggestions, however, Charity left out my favorite cheap place to camp: Army Corps of Engineers Campgrounds.

#1 National Parks: National parks offer beautiful and affordable RV camping (depending on which park, and Charity gives examples in the video). Advance reservations are usually required. She even shares the booking service they use to get into these popular parks.

#2 State Parks: Many state parks have campgrounds and the amenities at some of the better state parks rival commercial campgrounds… for a fraction of the cost.

#3 Free Camping on BLM Land: Much of the BLM’s millions of acres across the U.S. is available for free RV camping. Charity gives some tips, but this post will help you find great BLM camping.

#4 State and National Forests: (Side note: I am typing this post from just such a campsite.) Fees and amenities vary from location to location but they are generally cheap. (I am currently paying $4 a night for a gorgeous, forested dry camping spot.)

#5 City and County Campgrounds: Most of these have partial and sometimes even full hookups at prices that are a fraction of commercial campgrounds.

